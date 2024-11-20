Sindhudhurg (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Maharashtra School Education Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Deepak Kesarkar, expressed confidence in a strong showing by the Mahayuti alliance in the state's assembly elections.

Speaking after the polls concluded, Kesarkar predicted that the alliance could surpass 160 seats, adding that independent candidates typically align with the ruling party, further boosting their seat count.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025: Board Exams for Classes 10 and 12 To Commence From February 15, Check Full Schedule Here.

"We expect to cross 160. That is my prediction, although it may be wrong, and it could go even higher. When independents win, they usually join the ruling party. So, that chunk of MLAs, which could be around 10-12 or maybe 15, may join us," he said while speaking to ANI.

Kesarkar expressed his satisfaction with exit polls predicting a Mahayuti victory.

Also Read | 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' Campaign in Guyana: PM Narendra Modi and Guyana's President Irfaan Ali Plant Saplings To Spread Afforestation Awareness (See Pics).

"It's very pleasant news for me because our CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar have worked hard to ensure our win. The welfare measures we approved, the cabinet decisions, and the way we connected with the common people by reaching out to various places--it was a tremendous job. Especially the CM and Deputy CM who visited every corner of Maharashtra," he said.

Kesarkar also took a dig at the MVA, saying that they were able to tackle the false narrative. People realized the truth after the Lok Sabha elections.

"I feel the wrong perspective, those were created by Maha VIkas Agadhi, we could tackle it, we can prove it that they were talking wrong. Wrong things were taken to the people and those were false and people realised only after the Lok Sabha," he said.

Deepak Kesarkar contested from the Swantwadi assembly seat in Sindhudurg district against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s candidate Rajan Teli. He is currently the state's school education minister.

Voting for the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly polls commenced at 7 am on Wednesday, and concluded at 06.00 pm, with the state recording a 62.05 per cent voter turnout. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)