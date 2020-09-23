Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday virtually inaugurated two green projects valued at over Rs 1,225 crore to be set up in collaboration with European countries and said that they have the potential to generate employment of over one lakh.

A 200 MW solar power project will be built in Purba Midnapore district at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore while a Euro 3 million (over Rs 25.75 crore) waste management and sustainable development project will come up at the Calcutta Leather Complex in Bantala here, she said.

Also Read | Suresh Angadi Dies of COVID-19; Union MoS Was Hospitalised at Delhi AIIMS.

These two projects were results of MoUs signed at the Bengal Business Conclave held in December last year in Digha, the chief minister said.

"I am happy to launch two eco-friendly and sustainable development projects in the state," Banerjee said at the inaugural programme held via video conference.

Also Read | India’s Private Airlines Appeal Supreme Court Not to Make Refunds Mandatory, Fear Airlines May Collapse.

The chief minister said that there will be financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore from KfW, a German development bank, for the solar power project.

"The West Bengal government's contribution for the project stands at Rs 200 crore," she said.

The project will produce around 350 million units of power per annum and generate thousands of employment, Banerjee said.

The waste management and sustainable development project at the leather complex being set up in collaboration with Dutch partners will create over one lakh jobs, Banerjee said.

She also expressed hope that it will be a model leather complex in the world.

The chief minister also thanked the investors from European countries, representatives of which were present at the virtual meeting, for keeping their commitment even during this COVID-19 pandemic situation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)