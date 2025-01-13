Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 13 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was arrested, in connection with a case, for allegedly severing the udders of three cows in the Vinayaka Nagar area of the city, police said, adding that he was remanded to judicial custody till January 24.

The accused has been identified as Syed Nasru (30) and is a resident of Champaran district of Bihar. According to the investigation carried out by police, the accused had committed this act under the influence of alcohol.

The police have registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960 and section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

The accused works as a helper in a plastic and cloth bag stitching shop 50 metres away from the place of the incident. No other person is found to be involved in the incident.

The cows after being treated are presently out of danger.

According to the police, an FIR has been filed at the Cottonpet police station under Section 325 of the BNS in connection with the incident.

The cow owner, Karna, said, "I am deeply upset. The cows were tied near our house at night, and we found out about this cruel act in the morning. We don't know who did this, but we have lodged a complaint with the police. I want justice."

The injured animals were taken to the Chamarajpet veterinary hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders and members of different groups and organisations visited the hospital and strongly condemned the incident.

BJP leader and MLC Ravi Kumar said that the cows have lost a lot of blood and urged the government to take strict action. "I urge the government to identify the miscreants and arrest them. I also request the government to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the owner," he said. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has condemned the alleged severing of the udders of cows in Bengaluru's Vinayaka Nagar, calling it an inhumane act and criticising the state government for its failure to protect animals. (ANI)

