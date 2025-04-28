Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a registered porter, offering services on the route of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, police officials confirmed.

According to the Police Station Bhawan, located at Vaishno Devi, the accused has been identified as Mast Ali, son of Nazir Ahmed and a resident of Harot Kot village in Surjan Dhar, Reasi district.

He was caught posing as a "Pithu (porter)," which the police said violated the orders issued by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office. Ali was operating without a valid registration or service card, which is a mandated requirement to provide any kind of service related to a porter, palki, or pony.

Police have registered a case against Mast Ali under Sections 223 and 319 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway.

This comes as the police remain vigilant after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack. The country mourns the loss of 26 people, who were gunned down by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. The incident has intensified diplomatic responses amid heightened security concerns between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

