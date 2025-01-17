Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have detected at least seven break-ins with the arrest of a 41-year-old man and recovered valuables worth about Rs 60 lakh from him, an official said on Friday.

Asif Jahir Shaikh, who had allegedly broken into several houses in Airoli, Rabale and Vashi areas in November and December of last year, was arrested from Gulbarga in Karnataka a few days ago, he said.

Police have recovered gold and silver ornaments and Rs 16 lakh cash, collectively valued at nearly Rs 60 lakh, from Shaikh, he added.

Shaikh, who lived in Mumbra, used stolen motorcycles with fake number plates while committing the crimes, the official said, adding that he is also named in a case registered in Gulbarge.

