Noida (UP), January 17 (PTI) A man who was wanted in a robbery case and carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police following an encounter here, an official said on Friday.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) and the Highway Police Station on Thursday.

A bullet fired by the police hit the accused, Kailash Pardi, after which he was arrested, said Additional Superintendent of Police (STF-Noida) Rajkumar Mishra.

Pardi was wanted in a robbery case in Kannauj district.

While the accused was admitted to the hospital for treatment, a country-made pistol, cartridges and 1,265 rupees in cash were recovered from him, Mishra added.

He also noted that several cases have already been registered against Pardi. PTI COR

