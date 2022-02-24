Gurugram, February 24: A local court on Thursday sentenced a West Bengal native to 21 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl and threatening to kill her, an official here said.

The mother of the victim in her complaint then had told police that the accused raped her daughter when she was alone at home. The convict, Saimad Hussain, had been arrested and sent to judicial custody and a case was on since then. Mumbai Minor Girl Raped in Nalasopara By Man On Pretext of Providing Back Pain Treatment; FIR Registered Under POCSO Act.

Another court here sentenced an Uttar Pradesh man to three years of imprisonment and fined him with Rs 10,000 for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl. According to the police, the convict was booked in May 2018 at Badshahpur Police Station.

Afsaar alias Afsar was convicted for luring and molesting the girl at his rented house in Sihi village in 2018. He fled the scene when the girl managed to raise an alarm as he forced himself on her. Afsaar had been arrested later and a case was on since then.

