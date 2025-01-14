Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) A 20-year-man allegedly molested a 17-year-old girl and threatened her to withdraw the rape case she had lodged against him, a Mumbai Police official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when the girl was walking towards her home from Mulund. The accused accosted the girl and warned of dire consequences if she didn't withdraw the rape case against him, a police official said.

Also Read | Milkipur Assembly By-Election 2025: BJP Announces Chandrabhan Paswan as Candidate for UP Assembly By-Polls.

He also snatched the girl's mobile phone before fleeing.

Police registered a fresh case under BNS sections for theft and molestation and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | BJP vs AAP on Delhi School Bomb Threats: Saffron Party Targets AAP After Police Cracks Case Over Bomb Threat Mails to Schools; Sanjay Singh Hits Back.

A police official said the accused went absconding after he was booked for rape.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)