Imphal (Manipur) [India], January 5 (ANI): In a series of successful joint operations, Indian Army in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 42 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Imphal West, Chandel, Thoubal, Kangpokpi and Churcahandpur in Manipur, a release said on Sunday.

According to the release, on December 30, 2024, acting on specific intelligence inputs, Indian Army conducted a joint search operation in collaboration with Assam Rifles, CRPF and Manipur Police in the Konchak area of Imphal West district and recovered one Carbine Machine Gun (CMG), one modified .303 rifle, two 9mm pistols, three single-barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

One M-16, three Lathods, seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), ammunition and war like stores were recovered in a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area between Thingphai and TS Laijang village in Chandel district on December 31, 2024.

The release further mentioned that in Churachandpur district, an intelligence based operation by Indian Army, SSB and Manipur Police in general area of Khujoirok Nala, northwest of Thumkhonglok on December 31, 2024, resulted in the recovery of one SLR rifle, one .303 rifle (modified), two 9mm automatic pistols, one single-barrel 12-bore gun, one anti-riot gun, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

In the same district, an intelligence based operation launched by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in a jungle near Saiboh Village of Sangaikot Sub Division on January 2, 2025, resulted in recovery of One 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR) Rifle, two 9 mm Pistols and three 12 mm Bore Single Barrel Rifles.

As per the release, further, in a series of intelligence based operations in Imphal West, Thoubal and Kangpokpi in the general areas of Konchak (Imphal West), Leishangthem (Thoubal), and Laibol Khunou (Kangpokpi) between December 30, 2024 and January 3, 2025, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered one Carbine Machine Gun (CMG), one .303 Rifle (modified), four Single Barrel Rifles, seven 9mm Pistols, one Sniper Rifle (modified), two Single Bolt Action Rifle, one 7.62mm Sniper Rifle (Modified), one Improvised Long range Mortar, one 12 Bore Gun, ammunition and war like stores.

The successful recovery of these warlike stores and joint patrolling highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region, the release said. (ANI)

