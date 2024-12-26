Amritsar, Dec 26 (PTI) Surjit Singh Kohli, half-brother of Dr Manmohan Singh, said he was rushing to Delhi after he received the news about the death of former prime minister.

Kohli told PTI over phone that he was rushing to Delhi.

"His condition is critical," Kohli had said minutes before the former prime minister passed away.

Manmohan Singh died on Thursday night, AIIMS Delhi said.

Singh, 92, was brought to the emergency department this evening in a critical condition after "sudden loss of consciousness", it said.

