New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): As part of the year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, will undertake a Sushasan Padyatra in Vadnagar, Gujarat, on December 24 to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Vadnagar, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holds historical significance and adds a unique cultural dimension to this celebration.

Over 15,000 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers from local Universities, colleges, NGOs and volunteering bodies will actively participate in the Padyatra. Other senior ministers of central and state government are expected to join this historic march. To further deepen the engagement of young citizens, several activities have been planned, including MY Bharat Registration Drives to encourage youth to join the movement for a progressive and developed India. Themed Selfie Points specially designed spots to capture memorable moments.

Cultural performances, educational exhibitions, and interactive sessions at halt points highlight Atal Bihari Vajpayee's contributions to India's democratic ethos.

Swachhta and Volunteer Driven Initiatives: As a pre-cursor to the main event various volunteer-led drives such as Swachhta drives, charity drives and medical camps were organised.

Celebrating landmark good governance projects and initiatives: Various landmark projects of the State that are hallmarks of good governance will be highlighted in the padyatra.

This Padyatra is 4th out of 12 Padyatras that Dr Mandaviya will undertake over the course of one year, each focusing on a unique theme to inspire the youth and celebrate India's rich heritage. This 8-kilometer-long march will begin and conclude at the Tanariri Temple, covering various sites associated with the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Padyatra will feature cultural programs at designated halt points along the route, celebrating the life and legacy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and emphasizing the importance of constitutional values in building a 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

This Padyatra is a tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's unparalleled legacy and his steadfast commitment to democratic principles. It also underscores the importance of youth in upholding constitutional values and contributing to the Prime Minister's vision of making India a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Department of Youth Affairs invites youth across the country to actively participate by registering on the MY Bharat Portal at www.mybharat.gov.in and engaging in Padayatra to deepen their understanding of principles of good governance and their role in nation-building. (ANI)

