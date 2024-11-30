Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 30 (PTI) A Maoist was killed in an encounter with police in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, a senior officer said.

The encounter took place in Tomrong village, located within Tebo police station limits, he added.

The deceased was identified as People's Liberation Front of India area commander Lamboo, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The details of the incident are still being gathered, and further actions by police are underway, the SP added.

