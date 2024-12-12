Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) Wishing NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on his birthday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said his political wisdom and dedication to the nation were inspirational.

Pawar turned 84 and celebrated his birthday with members of his family and well-wishers, including his estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

"Warmest birthday greetings to @PawarSpeaks Ji. Wishing him good health, happiness, and continued success. His political wisdom and dedication to the nation is inspirational. May he keep guiding us with his invaluable experience," Banerjee posted on X.

Pawar, a former Union minister, cut the birthday cake with a sword at his residence in New Delhi, surrounded by party workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were among the prominent leaders who greeted him on his birthday.

