Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) Police have seized 2.4 kg of mephedrone in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and arrested three persons, an official said on Tuesday.

The police seized some white powder from trucks transporting scrap in the Sajapur area on June 21, following which they raided a godown belonging to one of the accused men and recovered more of the substance, the official said.

He said with the help of a drug identification kit, it was determined that the white powder was mephedrone.

The police arrested Safikur Rehman (45) and Raj Ajure (38), both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, and the godown owner, Baban Khan, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

