Srinagar, Nov 23 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district and recovered arms and ammunition, police said.

Acting in continuity of credible leads generated during the investigation of a case, security forces launched a search operation in the forests adjoining Malwa village in Kunzer area of the north Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

During the search operation, a terrorist hideout was busted and incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the spot, he said.

After the seizure of the materials under the relevant provisions of law, the hideout was destroyed in-situ, the spokesperson said.

The recovery of arms and ammunition and destruction of the hideout has thwarted any possible untoward incident and has scuttled the nefarious plans of terrorist outfits to derail peace and harmony in the Kashmir Valley, he added.

