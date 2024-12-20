Rourkela (Odisha), Dec 20 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Rourkela city, police said on Friday.

The three accused have been arrested, the police said.

Also Read | Gujarat: Woman Suffers Nerve Damage After Doctor Allegedly Performs Surgery on Wrong Leg at Unicare Hospital in Rajkot, Case Registered.

The incident took place three days ago when the girl (15) was roaming in the Rourkela bus stand area after a quarrel with her family, the police said.

The three accused promised the girl work and took her to a house in the Bisra area. During the stay, they raped her, police said quoting the complaint lodged by the girl.

Also Read | Om Prakash Chautala Dies: 5-Time Haryana CM Who Cleared Class 10, 12 Exams at Age of 87 Passes Away in Gurgaon, PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief.

On Friday morning, the trio dropped the girl at the bus stand. A policeman on duty suspected their movements and also spotted the girl in very shabby condition. He immediately raised the alarm and the trio was caught and taken to Udit Nagar police station.

Rourkela Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said, "The girl has been handed back to the family after her medical examination. The trio was also medically examined at Rourkela Government Hospital."

"The girl has identified one of the persons and then we caught hold of others," the police officer said.

The trio were booked for gang rape under Section 70 (2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)