India News | Mob Attacks SP Office in Manipur's Kangpokpi District

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday evening over the officer's alleged failure to remove central force from Saibol village bordering Imphal East district, officials said.

Agency News PTI| Jan 03, 2025 09:00 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Mob Attacks SP Office in Manipur's Kangpokpi District

Imphal, Jan 3 (PTI) A mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday evening over the officer's alleged failure to remove central force from Saibol village bordering Imphal East district, officials said.

Several people were reportedly injured in the attack.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Yuva Morcha President Kanav Sharma Shot Dead In Sarwal After Dispute Over Parking Spot.

Kuki organisations have been protesting against the alleged baton charge on women by security forces on December 31 in Saibol village.

The attackers threw stones and other projectiles towards the office to vent their anger over the continued deployment of central forces particularly the BSF and the CRPF in the village, an official said.

Also Read | 'BJP Faced With 3 Aapaduary-3-and-4-6538453.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4">When the Phone Rings Finale: The Thrilling Conclusion With Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-Bin on January 3 and 4

Close
Search

India News | Mob Attacks SP Office in Manipur's Kangpokpi District

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. A mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday evening over the officer's alleged failure to remove central force from Saibol village bordering Imphal East district, officials said.

Agency News PTI| Jan 03, 2025 09:00 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Mob Attacks SP Office in Manipur's Kangpokpi District

Imphal, Jan 3 (PTI) A mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday evening over the officer's alleged failure to remove central force from Saibol village bordering Imphal East district, officials said.

Several people were reportedly injured in the attack.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Yuva Morcha President Kanav Sharma Shot Dead In Sarwal After Dispute Over Parking Spot.

Kuki organisations have been protesting against the alleged baton charge on women by security forces on December 31 in Saibol village.

The attackers threw stones and other projectiles towards the office to vent their anger over the continued deployment of central forces particularly the BSF and the CRPF in the village, an official said.

Also Read | 'BJP Faced With 3 Aapadas as It Has No CM Face, Narrative, Issue for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025': Arvind Kejriwal Launches Counter-Attack on PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Vehicles of district police kept within the compound of the SP's office have been damaged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
South Africa vs Pakistan
500K+ searches

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
South Africa vs Pakistan
500K+ searches
HMPV
200K+ searches
China
50K+ searches
Rishabh Pant
50K+ searches
India vs Australia
2,000K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot
Elections

Entertainment

Sports

Lifestyle

Headlines

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel