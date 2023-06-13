Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday claimed that the Modi government has given 58 per cent more jobs to the youths compared to the UPA dispensation.

So far, more than 8.8 lakh youths have got jobs, she said while addressing the Rozgar Mela organised here.

Appointment letters were distributed to about 70,000 newly recruited employees in government departments and organisations, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the event through video conferencing. The Rozgar Mela (employment fair) was organised at 43 places across the country.

New job opportunities are continuously being generated in both private and government sectors. A large number of youths are also coming forward for self-employment, Irani said.

"The Modi government has given 58 per cent more jobs to the youth as compared to the previous government. So far, more than 8.8 lakh youths have got jobs," she said.

The government has already given loans worth Rs 40 crore under the Mudra Yojana, which provides loans to entrepreneurs without a mortgage.

Out of this, loans worth Rs 27 crore have been given to women, she said.

Referring to the schemes being run by the government to provide loans to entrepreneurs, Smriti Irani spoke about the assistance provided to women and Scheduled Tribe members under the Stand Up scheme.

One person getting employment can change the lives of thousands of people, she said.

Official sources said that backing this initiative of the Rozgar Mela, appointments are also being made by state governments and Union territories. New recruitments from across the country are also being done in different departments.

