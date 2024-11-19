Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Skill Development and Employment Conclave at Doon University on Tuesday where a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between Generation India and the Government of Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister said that this conclave will play an important role in opening the doors of new possibilities in the field of skill development of our youth and will prove to be helpful in empowering the youth according to their potential and will also inspire them to become self-reliant.

The CM said that the government is working with the goal of doubling the state's gross domestic product. The state's gross domestic product has increased by 1.3 times in two years.

CM Dhami said that many efforts have been made to promote investment in the state. 30 new policies have been made for various sectors in the state. Uttarakhand has also emerged as a leading state in providing employment to the youth of the state. The unemployment rate in the state has come down by 4.4 percent in a year.

The per capita income of the state has also increased rapidly. The state has got the first place in the ranking of Sustainable Development Goals released by NITI Aayog. In the next five years, along with doubling the GSDP of the state, we will also do remarkable work in skill development and employment generation, added the CM.

The Chief Minister said that India is the youngest country in the world, where 65 percent of the population is below 35 years of age. If this energy is provided the right direction and guidance, then our country will not only emerge as an economic superpower, but will also be able to lay the foundation of an empowered and prosperous society. This is the reason why Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Skill India campaign in 2015 itself.

The main objective of this initiative was to provide excellent and professionally useful training to our youth according to their interest and abilities. This campaign is not only increasing employment opportunities to the youth, but is also playing an important role in the creation of a self-reliant India, added Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that with the guidance and cooperation of the Central Government, our government is also continuously working in this regard with full commitment, giving priority to the youth power in the state. Many schemes and policies have been implemented by including skill development in the major agenda of the state. Youth are being encouraged for entrepreneurship through the Chief Minister's Self-Employment Scheme. Thousands of youth are being given employment-oriented training under the Chief Minister's Skill Development Scheme.

Today's employment scenario is changing rapidly, new employment opportunities are being created due to technological innovation and global change. For this, we have to make our youth "future-ready". In this direction, agreements have been made with various industries and corporate institutions to provide "demand based skill training" to the youth, CM Dhami said.

Chief Minister said that under the foreign placement policy of the government, arrangements are being made to provide training in various skills including foreign languages to the youth of the state, so that our youth can compete at the international level and get better employment opportunities. In its first phase, 23 youth have been sent to Japan.

A plan is being made to send 25 youth to Germany and Britain for the nursing sector. He said that the ideas and suggestions received through discussions on the major growth drivers of the state, such as AYUSH, wellness, tourism, horticulture and food processing, forest-based livelihood, digital marketing, knowledge-based economy, renewable energy etc. through various sessions in this conclave will prove to be extremely beneficial for the policies to be formulated for skill development of youth in the state, he added further. (ANI)

