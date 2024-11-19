Jhabua (MP), Nov 19 (PTI) A total of 16 children fell sick on Tuesday after eating food at an anganwadi in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, an official said.

The children complained of abdominal cramps and started vomiting after eating kheer puri at the rural child care centre in Gopalpura village.

Also Read | Bihar Government Approves 9 Proposals in Cabinet Meeting; Check Key Decisions Made by Nitish Kumar Cabinet.

"16 children fell ill after eating kheer-puri at Vasunia Faliya Anganwadi in Gopalpura. They started vomiting and complained of stomachache two hours after eating Kheer-puri and were taken to the hospital at 5 PM," said Kalyanpura Community Health Centre's medical officer Dr Mahendra Jharia.

Their health condition is being monitored, he said, adding that at least 5-6 children are more dehydrated.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Tension: 'No Specific Plans for India's Mediation in Ukraine Conflict, Vladimir Putin Values PM Narendra Modi's Efforts To Resolve War', Says Kremlin Spokesperson.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)