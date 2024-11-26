Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): In a shocking incident, two people died, two were feared trapped and five other sustained injuries after three houses collapsed due to an explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district at midnight, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in Rathore colony under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station in the district at around 12 midnight. On receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and began the rescue operation with the help of the municipal corporation, the police said.

"We received information about an incident that occurred between 12 am and 1 am here. Acting on it, the police administration and the municipal corporation team rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. We are making efforts to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible. So far we have recovered two dead bodies and there is a possibility of two more people trapped in the debris of the house," City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ravi Soner told ANI.

He further added that five persons sustained injuries in the incident and they were undergoing treatment.

Earlier, Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Sameer Saurabh said, "A blast was reported at Rathore Colony under Kotwali police station at 12 midnight in which three houses collapsed, of these two were completely damaged. Two people have died and 4-5 people got injured, who have been admitted to the hospital."

He further added that the cause of the incident was not yet to be known and FSL team was present on the spot and the reason would be known only after the investigation. (ANI)

