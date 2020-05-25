India News | MP: Bhopal Airport Resumes Operations

Bhopal, May 25 (PTI) The Bhopal airport on Monday resumed operations after a gap of two months with a private airline flight landing from Delhi with 122 passengers and then taking off with 69 people on board, an official said.

An Air India flight from Delhi is scheduled to land and return to the national capital tonight, said the official of the Raja Bhoj airport.

Elated over reaching Bhopal after a long time, a passenger said, "I was stuck in Gurugram due to the lockdown for a long period. The moment I got an opportunity to go home, I opted for this option".

She said passengers had to undergo a lot of checking at Delhi and Bhopal airports. She added that passengers were screened at both the airports.

"Overall arrangements were good. We followed social distancing norms on flight. I am just rearing to go home now. My father has come to receive me," she said.

When asked whether he didn't feel afraid of flying amidst the coronavirus crisis, a passenger said, "We are taking a risk now but it was needed because one doesn't know how long will the lockdown last. We followed the social distancing norms and rules. The arrangements were good".

Meanwhile, the airport official said security arrangement were made as per rules and the guidelines issued by the Central government.

"Wearing masks is compulsory inside the airport and inside the plane. Luggage of passengers was also sanitised properly before loading it in flight cargo," he said.

