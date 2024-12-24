New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in the national capital.

They had a meeting at Jodhpur House in New Delhi and discussed various development projects going on between the two states.

In a post on X, CM Mohan Yadav wrote, "Today, during my stay in Delhi, I had a cordial meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma ji at Jodhpur House and discussed various development projects going on between the two states."

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district on December 25 to lay the foundation of the Ken-Betwa river link project, while affirming that the project will change the destiny of the Bundelkhand region.

Chief Minister Yadav also highlighted that the Ken-Betwa link project was a unique example of cooperation and coordination between the Central Government, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh and PM Modi took the initiative to realize former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's dream of the river linking campaign.

He said that the multipurpose and ambitious Ken-Betwa Link Project would change the face and destiny of the entire Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Through this project, farmers would get ample water for irrigation and will also get sufficient water for drinking and industrial uses. Along with the economic and social development of the area, tourism will also be promoted and new employment opportunities will be created. The situation of groundwater in the drought-hit Bundelkhand region will also improve, an official statement read.

The CM said that the Ken-Betwa Link National Project is the largest irrigation project in the country adopting an underground pressurized pipe irrigation system. This project is being constructed on the Ken River in the Chhatarpur and Panna districts of Madhya Pradesh.

Under the project, a 77-meter high and 2.13-kilometer long Daudhan Dam and 2 tunnels (upper level 1.9 km and lower level 1.1 km) will be constructed on Ken River in Panna Tiger Reserve and 2,853 million cubic meters of water will be stored in the dam. The surplus water of Ken River will be transferred to Betwa River through the 221 km long link canal from Daudhan Dam on Ken River, providing irrigation and drinking water facilities in both states, the statement added. (ANI)

