Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a yoga camp organised in Ujjain on Thursday and said that yoga changes the direction of life.

A three-day yoga camp was organized by Patanjali Yogpeeth Haridwar and Raghuprem Seva Foundation at Home Guard Ground, Dewas Road in the district from December 10 to December 12.

CM Yadav attended the camp on the concluding day, expressed his pleasure in participating in it and also extended his greeting to everyone on the occasion.

"Today, I got a chance to spend some time with yoga practitioners at the home guard ground in Ujjain. I am happy that on the path shown by Maharishi Patanjali, Swami Ramdev and others have organized a yoga camp which is free and yoga changes the direction of our lives. In the true sense, the path of yoga is the best for 'sadhana' practicing of our body. I extend my greetings to everyone," CM Yadav said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received a certificate of Guinness World Records created for Gita recitation from the team of Guinness World Records.

Over 5000 acharyas collectively recited the third chapter of holy Gita's 'Karma Yog', in unison, at Lal Parade ground in the state capital Bhopal to create the world record on the occasion of Gita Jayanti.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav said, "I extend my greetings to everyone on the creation of a world record for recitation shlokas of holy Gita today. I also pray to the almighty that the journey of this record should continue further. It feels great today that ten slokas of Gita's Chapter three, 'Karma Yog' were recited here. I congratulate the Culture Department for organising the event."

The CM also claimed, "The holy Gita is a book, which the people discuss most and want to know, read and understand it across the globe. We are proud of it."

Notably, Gita Jayanti is celebrated the day after the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. On this day, the Mokshada Ekadashi fast is also observed.

According to the Panchang, Gita Jayanti falls on December 11 this year. The scripture "Gita" originated 5,000 years ago when Lord Shri Krishna imparted the teachings of Karma to Arjuna during the Kurukshetra war between the Kauravas and the Pandavas. (ANI)

