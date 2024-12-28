Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a meeting of the executive committee of the task force constituted for effective implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA) and PESA Act in the state at CM's residence, Samatva Bhawan in Bhopal on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also gave necessary instructions for the effective implementation of the schemes.

Also Read | Nigambodh Ghat: Delhi's Oldest, Busiest Crematorium and a Bird Watcher's Paradise.

In a post on X, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated, "Today, CM Yadav held a meeting with the executive committee of the task force constituted for the "effective implementation of Forest Rights Act (FRA) and PESA Act in the state" at the CM's residence, Samatva Bhawan. During the meeting, the Chief Minister gave necessary instructions for the effective implementation of the schemes."

According to an official release, during the meeting CM Yadav said that all the claims presented in the PESA Act should be resolved on priority by setting a time limit; it would be reviewed in the upcoming Collector-Commissioner Conference.

Also Read | Chennai: Man Marries Another Woman After Promising to Marry Girlfriend and Taking INR 2 Lakh, Arrested.

The Chief Minister also agreed to form a PESA cell in the Tribal Affairs Department for effective implementation of the PESA Act. As per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 100 percent saturation of all eligible people should be ensured in various beneficiary-oriented schemes under the Dharti Aaba-Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) scheme, the release said.

CM Yadav further said that Madhya Pradesh is a big producer of tendu leaves, but it is used commercially in other states. A strategy should be made to encourage tendu leaf collectors and various businesses related to it in the state itself and to provide its benefits to tribal people.

Additionally, the CM said that as per the notification issued by the state government to convert forest villages into revenue villages, Record of Rights should be provided to the villagers soon. CM Yadav also emphasised that the officers of Forest, Revenue and Tribal Affairs Department should work in coordination at the district level. It has been decided to convert 827 out of the 925 forest villages existing in the state into revenue villages. Out of these, 792 have been converted into revenue villages and gazette notification of 790 villages has been issued so far, the release added.

CM Yadav also highlighted that improvement in the living standards of tribal people and conservation of forest areas should be given top priority. Participation of local residents should be ensured in the conservation and management of community forest resources. Along with this, activities should be expanded by involving social organizations.

Besides, various aspects of the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Forest Rights Act and its implementation were discussed in detail during the meeting, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)