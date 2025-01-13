Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in the presence of Union Minister CR Patil performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Sewarkhedi-Silarkhedi project worth Rs 614 crores at a program organised in Ujjain on Monday.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said that the project was quite necessary to maintain the water level flowing in the holy Kshipra river. Now, with the help of the project during the upcoming Simhastha 2028, sages, saints and guru maharaj will be able to take a bath from the sacred water of Kshipra river.

The CM further emphasised that the moment came with the blessings of Baba Mahakal and was grateful to the lord for the historic moment. The project would be completed in two years. The residents of Ujjain will also get drinking water facilities from the project.

"Through the Sewarkhedi-Silarakhedi project, nearly after 50 years the time has come when the Kshipra River will be flowing throughout the year. The pilgrims will have sufficient water to bath and residents of Ujjain will get drinking water facilities," CM Yadav told reporters.

Meanwhile, Union Minister CR Patil posted on X that he had the privilege to attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Sewarkhedi-Silarkhedi project on Monday and it would give a new direction to the water prosperity of Madhya Pradesh.

"Today, I had the privilege of attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Sewarkhedi-Silarkhedi project. This project will not only give a new direction to the water prosperity of Madhya Pradesh but also will become the basis for bringing positive change in the lives of millions of people in the region," Patil posted on X.

He said that under the project, the water storage capacity will be significantly increased by increasing the height of the Silarkhedi reservoir, which will ensure the uninterrupted availability of water in the entire region.

"The biggest benefit of this will be to the religiously and culturally important Kshipra River, in which regular flow of clean water will be re-established. This flow will prove to be an invaluable boon for Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, which will further strengthen the faith of the devotees," Patil wrote.

The impact of the project is not limited to religious significance only--it will bring a solution to the water shortage for the farmers of the region, strengthen the means of irrigation and provide new economic opportunities to the local community. This initiative also reflects our commitment towards environmental protection and sustainable development, he added.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the public representatives, officials, and local citizens who contributed in giving shape to this historic project. Also, I wish for its successful and timely implementation so that this project can play its important role in building a prosperous, self-reliant and happy Ujjain," he further wrote. (ANI)

