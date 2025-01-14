Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): A huge flock of devotees took a holy dip in Kshipra river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

The crowd of devotees started taking a dip in the river from the Brahma Muhurta between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. Thereafter, they visited the Mahakaleshwar temple to worship Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) and seeking his blessings on the occasion.

Also Read | PM Modi Maharashtra Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Dedicate 3 Naval Ships to Nation, Inaugurate ISKCON Temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai on January 15.

One of the devotees said, "It is Makar Sankranti today so, taking a dip in Kshipra river and performing daan (charity) has its importance to celebrate the occasion."

"Today is Makar Sankranti and taking a bath at a pilgrimage spot on the day is very important. As people are taking holy dip at Kumbh similarly, devotees are visiting here at Ram Ghat and taking dip in Kshipra river. The devotees are taking a dip from early morning and donating sesame seeds and jaggery which has special significance," Pandit Subodh Joshi said.

Also Read | What Is the Current Income Tax Rate in India? Ahead of Budget 2024-25, Know Income Tax Slabs, Rates Under Old and New Regimes.

"After taking a holy dip here, all the problems of people are resolved and their desires are fulfilled", he added.

Earlier, Makar Sankranti festival was also celebrated on the premises of Mahakaleshwar temple and Lord Mahakal was offered laddus made of sesame and jaggery on the occasion.

Following the tradition, the doors of the temple were opened in Brahma Muhurta and Mahaabhishek of the Baba Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit which included milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated and

After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with Bhang, sandalwood, dry fruits then put up clothes. Thereafter Bhasma Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells).

According to tradition, Makar Sankranti was celebrated in Baba Mahakaleshwar's temple during Bhasma Aarti and the priest prayed to the Lord for the well-being of the devotees.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended greetings to everyone on the occasion and wished that may this festival bring new energy and joy in everyone's life.

"Greeting to all of you on the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti. I hope that this festival brings new energy and joy to your life. May Lord Surya bless you with good health and prosperity," CM Yadav posted on X.

Makar Sankranti celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm on January 14, marks the Sun's transition into Capricorn from Sagittarius, heralding the beginning of Uttarayan.

Bathing in holy rivers during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit. The day is also dedicated to acts of charity and devotion. Traditional dishes such as sesame-jaggery laddus, khichdi, and other festive treats grace the occasion. Kite flying, symbolising vibrant energy, and cheer, is a cherished tradition on this day.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)