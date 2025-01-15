Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla inaugurated an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) test service center at Bhopal District Hospital (known as Jai Prakash (JP) Hospital) on Wednesday.

Dy CM Shukla said that the MRI test would be conducted at a very affordable rate at the hospital. The common man could get its MRI done at just Rs 1338 and the test would be free for Ayushman card holders admitted in the hospital.

Also Read | INS Vagsheer, Sixth P75 Kalvari-Class Submarines, Commissioned Into Indian Navy in Presence of PM Narendra Modi (See Pics).

"Based on the outsource model, an MRI machine has been set up at JP hospital in Bhopal. The machine has been set up under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) policy and the government has not spent a single penny on it. The test will be conducted at a very affordable rate; around half as rate decided by the central government and one-third of the market rates. The common man can get its MRI done at just Rs 1338 and the Ayushman card holder admitted here will get its MRI free of cost," Shukla told reporters.

Meanwhile, reacting to the absence of doctors in the district hospital, the deputy CM directed the concerned hospital officials to take cognizance into matter and said that they would also monitor the situation.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Star Campaigner List for Vidha Sabha Polls; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda Lead the Charge.

"Work on Cath-Lab and Open Heart Surgery facility is underway under the PPP policy at the Hospital and we will inaugurate those facilities as well within 2-3 months," he further added.

Additionally, the dy CM claims that it is the first district hospital in the state to provide the MRI test facility, elaborating that a heart treatment unit of about 100 beds will also be built at the JP Hospital.

"Today, I inaugurated an MRI test service center at the Bhopal District Hospital (JP Hospital). It is noteworthy that JP Hospital is the first district hospital in the state to provide the MRI facility. A heart treatment unit of about 100 beds will be built in JP Hospital. With the help of Cath-Lab, CTVS (Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery) facility, angiography, angioplasty, heart transplant, bypass surgery will be made possible here in the Bhopal District Hospital Bhopal," stated Shukla in a post on X.

He further added, "We have reviewed the work for Cath Lab service here on the premises of the hospital and gave instructions to complete the construction work by March 2025." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)