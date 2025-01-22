Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has issued an order to observe a two-minute silence across the state in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country on Shadeed Diwas, January 30.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country and the other freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives during the struggle.

The state government issued the order to all the department heads, all divisional commissioners and all the collectors in the state to observe a two-minute silence at 11 am on January 30.

The order issued by the state government dated January 20 read, "Every year on January 30 at 11:00 am, two minutes of silence is observed across the country in memory of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives in the freedom of the nation. To mark the day, 2 minutes of silence should be observed and work and other activities should be stopped."

Additionally, it has been observed in the past years that though two minutes of silence is observed in some offices, the general public does their work as usual without paying any attention to the solemnity of the occasion. It is therefore requested that the Shaheed Diwas may be observed with due seriousness, stated the order.

"Instructions should be issued to all educational institutions and public undertakings under your (commissioners and collectors) control that the Shaheed Diwas be observed with utmost seriousness. Discussions and speeches on freedom struggle and national unity should be organised in hybrid mode," it further read.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla's house, months after India's independence. (ANI)

