Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the School Education Department of the state is going to organise 'Gita Mahotsav' in collaboration with ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness).

He further added that a value-based education competition will also be organised in the last week of November so that the knowledge of the Holy Gita reaches the children and society.

"Gita Mahotsav is being organised by the School Education Department in collaboration with ISKCON in the state. To introduce ancient Indian knowledge and science to the children, a value-based education competition is going to be organised in the last week of November so that the knowledge of the Holy Gita reaches the children and society. I hope that all our children will participate in this event," CM Yadav told ANI.

He hoped that there was a need to bring the various aspects of the life of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in the society.

"In these changing times, there is a need to bring the various aspects of the life of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna in front of the society. There are various topics of their lives which bring patience, bravery, seriousness and also bring opportunities to build courage among the children," the CM said.

The chief minister also emphasised that in the new education policy also, they tried to bring the glorious pages of the past before everyone.

Additionally, CM Yadav said, "Through the Gita Mahotsav, I appeal to everyone to get their children prepared and make them participate in the competition to be held in the last week of November". (ANI)

