Bhind, May 29: An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Monday made a crash landing in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a police official said.

There was no casualty, he said.

Apache Attack Helicopter Makes Crash Landing in Bhind

#WATCH | An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, Madhya Pradesh during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site. Visuals of the Apache. pic.twitter.com/uifotO0zPm — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2023

"I have come to know that the aircraft made a crash landing. There was no fatality or injury in the landing (process)," Chambal Zone Inspector General of Police S Saxena told PTI over phone.

Bhind Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri refused to speak on the incident saying the IAF spokesperson will inform about it.

