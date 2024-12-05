Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Ahead of the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, the police administration has tightened security and conducted checks at several locations in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday. A police official stated that the security campaign will continue further.

The Bomb Squad and Dog Squad conducted surprise inspections at the railway station, while the city police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out searches of vehicles, parcels, and passengers' luggage in the city.

RPF Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukesh Anandkar told ANI, "In view of December 6 and as part of the vigilance campaign, the city police, RPF, and GRP together conducted thorough checks at various locations, including vehicle inspections in the circulatory area, parcel inspections at the parcel office, and luggage checks of passengers in the city."

The search campaign was conducted to prevent any untoward incidents or misconduct, he added, noting that the campaign will continue further.

Since the construction of Mahakal Lok, a significant number of devotees from across the country have been visiting Ujjain to offer prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple. With the increasing number of visitors, a surprise inspection campaign was organised to ensure no suspicious activities or unpleasant incidents occur in the city.

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks'.

In the aftermath, many Muslim residences in Ayodhya were ransacked, torched, and destroyed. Riots erupted across various parts of the country, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people. (ANI)

