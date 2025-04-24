Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against the Peshawar Zalmi in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season. The Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match will be played in Lahore on April 24. The much-awaited contest will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official partner for the PSL 2025 broadcast in India. However, since the devastating terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, it is unlikely that the Lahore Qalandar vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 match will be live broadcast in India. FanCode are the streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League 2025 in India. However, the popular Indian sports streaming platform has suspended live streaming PSL 2025 matches for an indefinite period. This decision comes after a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online in India To Be Stopped By FanCode Following Pahalgam Terror Attack.

