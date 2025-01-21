Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): A day after a video showing a police constable smoking a cigarette while riding on a moving bike in uniform went viral on social media in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police administration took cognisance of the matter and penalized the constable, an officer said on Tuesday.

The police constable has been identified as Jitendra Singh Tanwar posted at the Police Radio Training School (PRTS) in the district. He was sitting on the rear side of the bike and looked like Pushpa 2 movie character 'SP Shekhawat' while the man riding the bike posed the iconic gesture of the movie 'Jhukega Nahi'. The video was shot by a social media influencer.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Jolts North Eastern State.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya called both the constable, Jitendra Singh, and the social media content creator to advise them against repeating the act, stating that it tarnishes the image of the police.

"Yesterday a video went viral on social media which was also identified by the social media monitoring cell. In the said video, a man was riding a bike and a police personnel was sitting on the rear side smoking cigarettes. Upon identifying, the police personnel is identified as constable Jitendra Singh Tanwar, who works at PRTS. The constable was called today and when he was questioned, he said that he had not made this video. Following which the person who made the video was also called who is a social media influencer," Addl DCP Dandotiya said.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

As the police personnel committed such acts in the uniform, it tarnishes the impression of the police. The traffic rules were also violated as they didn't wear a helmet, so a callan action was taken against him. Besides, he smoked cigarettes at the public place, so spot fine action was also charged by the Municipal Corporation. Additionally, a departmental inquiry has also been ordered into the matter, he added.

When asked about the get-up, the officer clarified, "The video was promoted on social media as a character from the Pushpa 2 movie 'SP Shekhawat' and it went widely viral on social media. It had over 2 crores views. Smoking cigarettes in a police uniform at public places is a violation of law and action was taken into the matter." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)