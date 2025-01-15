Chhindwara (MP), Jan 15 (PTI) Hectic efforts continued for the second day on Wednesday to rescue three labourers trapped under the debris after an under-construction well caved-in at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, police said.

Teams of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were making all efforts for the last 16 hours to rescue the three persons, including a woman, at Khunajhir Khurd in the district, Collector Sheelendra Singh said.

Also Read | Sex-Enhancement Pill Consumption Turns Fatal: Lucknow Youth on Business Tour in Gwalior Takes Sex-Enhancement Tablet in Drunken State After Calling Girlfriend to Hotel Room, Dies Later.

The rescuers were continuously communicating with the trapped persons, he said.

The incident took place in the village late Tuesday evening, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal To File Nomination From New Delhi Seat Today, BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dixit in Fray.

Those trapped under the debris have been identified as labourers Shahjadi Khan (50), her son Rashid (18) and nephew Bashid (18), according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)