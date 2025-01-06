Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) A multi-storey building, which had been declared unsafe, collapsed in Sector-17 here on Monday morning, officials said. No one was injured in the incident.

After the collapse around 7.15 am, the area was cordoned off by police and a fire tender was pressed into service, the officials said.

Also Read | India IT Services 2025: Indian Information Technology Sector Set for Revival This Year As Macro-Economic Conditions Improve, Says BNP Paribas Report.

The building was earlier declared unsafe by authorities.

On December 21, two people were killed when a multi-storey building collapsed in Sohana village in Punjab's Mohali district.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana To Stop? Cash Scheme for Women Affecting Government's Farm Loan Waiver Plans, Says Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)