Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Thursday that a total of 105 people have been admitted to five different hospitals out of which 90 are either discharged or are in stable condition in the Mumbai Boat accident.

The BMC also mentioned that two people are in critical condition and 13 people have died.

"Search and rescue operations are still continuing by various agencies including the Indian Navy," the BMC said.

The Indian Navy craft lost control while undertaking engine trials in Mumbai Harbour due to engine malfunction. As a result, the boat collided with a passenger ferry which subsequently capsized.

Four of the six persons who were onboard the Navy boat which rammed into the ferry have lost their lives while one of them is critically injured. The ferry had approximately 110 passengers including 20 children, according to Indian Navy officials.

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased in the boat mishap in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that the government will provide all assistance to those affected, with rescue operations underway.

He announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of those who lost their lives.

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said on Thursday that an inquiry will be done and action will be taken accordingly.

"Inquiry will be done in the whole matter and action will be taken accordingly. If there is some technical error then it is okay but if someone was driving a speedboat just for enjoyment then action should be taken against them," Samant told ANI.

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande termed the accident as "very saddening".

"Such accidents are very saddening...Yesterday, the CM spoke about the causes behind this. Government will take care of the families of those who lost their lives. Something will also be definitely done for those who are injured. This is an accident and it should not be politicised...Several rules and regulations are already in place. Despite this if there is a human error, that should be tackled as well," Kayande said. (ANI)

