The search for two missing individuals, including a man and a boy, continues on December 19, following the tragic ferry accident off the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard have intensified search operations, deploying eight naval craft, a helicopter, and an ICG vessel in the Arabian Sea. The ferry, which was en route to Elephanta Island, overturned after colliding with an Indian Navy boat on December 18. In response, the Navy has ordered a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident. Navy officials are working closely with local police and other agencies to determine the next steps in the ongoing search efforts. Mumbai Boat Accident: 4 Onboard Navy Speed Boat That Crashed Into Passenger Ferry Near Gateway of India Killed, 1 Critical; 8 Naval Crafts Engage in Search Ops.

Two Still Missing After Mumbai Ferry Collision, Search Underway

Two persons including a man and a boy are still missing in the Mumbai ferry accident and search operations are still on by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. 8 naval craft and 1 helicopter along with one ICG vessel are deployed in the area. The Indian Navy has ordered a Board of…

