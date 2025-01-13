Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) A 49-year-old Bangladeshi man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly living in India for the last 38 years on forged documents and working as a labourer, an official said on Monday.

Two other Bangladeshi nationals were also arrested for living illegally in Mumbai for the past several years.

During a special drive being conducted against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, police arrested Jahangeer Alam Shoeed Morol from Jai Ambe Nagar in Chembur recently.

"His investigation revealed that he has been living illegally in India for the last 38 years and working as a labourer," police said.

Police stated that Morol crossed into India illegally through the Bangladesh border without any legal documents. He was found with forged Indian documents.

The two other Bangladeshis, Kalam Ali Sheikh (46) and Saidu Sukur Sheikh (37), were arrested from Antop Hill and Wadala, a police official added.

