Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Mumbai police has formed 20 teams to search for accused who allegedly attacked Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence.

Earlier today, Mumbai's Bandra Police registered an FIR regarding the attack on the actor, and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is the maid employed by the actor. In the statement, it has been alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees and attacked both the house help and afterwards Saif Ali Khan.

Additionally, a picture of the suspected attacker has been released, with the suspect seen walking down the stairs and having a bright coloured cloth around his neck.

In the complaint it is alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees from the family.

According to the complainant, the intruder attacked her allegedly with a hexa blade, which hit both her hands.

"He ran towards me with something like wood in his left hand and a long thin hexa blade in his right hand, during the scuffle he tried to attack me with the blade, when I tried to protect myself by moving my hand forward, something like a knife hit my wrist near both my hands and the middle finger of my left hand. At that time I asked him "What do you want" then he said "I need money, I asked how much." Then he said in English "One crore"," the statement read.

In the recorded statement, the house help mentioned that the incident happened at 2 AM on January 16.

"When I looked again I saw a shadow at the bathroom door, and as I bent down to see who might be inside, one person came out and went towards their (Saif Ali Khan's) son," the statement added.

Talking about the exact time of Saif Ali Khan being attacked, the statement mentioned that the intruder attacked the actor with a wooden object and a hexa blade.

It added, "He attacked Saif with a wooden object in her hand and a hexa blade... We all ran out of the room and pulled the door and then we all ran towards him. Hearing the sound, Ramesh, Hari, Ramu and Paswan who were sleeping came out. When we took him to the room again, the door of the room was open."

According to the report, the Bollywood actor sustained injuries on the back of the beck, near his right shoulder, near the wrist and elbow of his left hand. Additionally, injuries on his right wrist, back and face were recorded as well.

The complaint record mentioned that the attacker might have been around 35-40 years old, has a dark complexion, thin body and was seen wearing dark coloured pants, a shirt and a cap on his head.

Earlier today, the actor's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan visited their dad at Lilavati hospital, where he is admitted and had surgery.

In a statement, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with an alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and is out of danger." (ANI)

