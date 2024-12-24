New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in the national capital on Tuesday to attend the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is scheduled to participate in a meeting of all NDA chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, according to official sources.

Naidu is also likely to meet Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah separately to discuss issues pertinent to the state, sources said.

The TDP is a significant partner in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

