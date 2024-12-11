New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): 'National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE)" scheme was launched to provide dignity to Safai Karmacharis and to empower them socially and economically, said Union Minister of State for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The scheme was launched in 2023-24 for its implementation in all 4800+ Urban Local Bodies of the country.

One of the goals of the NAMASTE scheme is to ensure the safety and dignity of sanitation workers in India by creating an enabling ecosystem that recognizes sanitation workers as one of the key contributors in the operations and maintenance of sanitation infrastructure thereby providing sustainable livelihood and enhancing their occupational safety through capacity building and improved access to safety gear and machines.

Providing access to entitlements and livelihoods support to reduce the vulnerabilities of sanitation workers and enable them to access self-employment through providing Capital subsidies for Sanitation Related Projects to make them 'SANIPRENEUR' and skilled wage employment opportunities after getting occupational Safety Training & PPE Kits is also its goal, said the minister.

In addition, NAMASTE would bring about a behaviour change amongst citizens towards sanitation workers and enhance demand for safe sanitation services, as all service seekers have to approach SRU for cleaning Sewer Septic Tanks, no informal worker will be allowed to undertake such work.

Mechanization of all sewer-related works comes under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) which has issued comprehensive advisories and guidelines to all States and UTs from time to time on safety procedures for maintaining sewers and septic tanks, Emergency Response Sanitation Units (ERSUs) set up and machinery requirements. Under the SBM-U 2.0, the MoHUA has sanctioned INR 371 Crores to 26 States/UTs for procuring desludging vehicles. 2,585 desludging vehicles have been sanctioned so far. (ANI)

