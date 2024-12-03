Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (PTI) An Indian Navy diving team saved the life of an injured 20-year-old man from the sea near the Niladri beach in Odisha's Puri, an official said on Tuesday.

The diving team was carrying out a recce of the beach in the morning, when they heard a distress call from a youth, whose knees were fractured after being struck by a rock while swimming, he said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

Two divers rushed for help and rescued him, the Navy official said.

They took him to a nearby naval ambulance point, and then to the Puri hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde on Eve of BJP’s Legislature Party Meeting (Watch Video).

The man has been identified as Pintu Pujari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)