New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives of District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur IED blast earlier on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed Central government's commitment assuring that the sacrifices of these soldiers will not go in vain and Naxalism will be eradicated from Indian soil by March 2026.

Shah took to X to extend his condolences to the bereaved families after the news circulated about the tragic incident in which eight personnel of the DRG and their civilian driver lost their lives when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) targeting their vehicle on the Kutru-Bedre road in Bijapur district.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of losing DRG personnel in the IED blast in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh). I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave soldiers. It is impossible to express this grief in words, but I assure you that the sacrifices of our soldiers will not go in vain. We will eradicate Naxalism from Indian soil by March 2026," Shah said.

The attack occurred as the DRG team was returning from an anti-Naxal operation. The powerful explosion completely destroyed the vehicle, leading to the immediate deaths of all nine occupants. This marks one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in the region in recent times.

This attack is reminiscent of previous Naxal offensives in the region. Notably, on April 26, 2023, ten police personnel and a civilian driver were killed in a similar IED blast in the neighbouring Dantewada district.

The DRG, a specialized unit of the Chhattisgarh Police, comprises local recruits, including surrendered Naxalites, and is at the forefront of anti-Naxal operations in the state. Their intimate knowledge of the terrain and guerrilla tactics has been instrumental in several successful missions against Naxalite insurgents.

In response to the attack, security has been heightened across the Bastar division, with additional forces deployed to apprehend the perpetrators. The state government has reiterated its resolve to continue robust operations against Naxal elements to ensure peace and security in the region. (ANI)

