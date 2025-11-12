New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has implemented an innovative 'Solar on Track' project at the Namo Bharat Depot in Duhai, where solar panels have been installed on the tracks. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in any RRTS or Metro system in India.

According to NCRTC, the pilot installation has been executed on the Pit Wheel Track and features 28 solar panels of 550 Wp each, with a total plant capacity of 15.4 kWp spread over 70 metres of track length. This initiative is expected to generate about 17,500 kWh of energy annually, resulting in an estimated reduction of 16 tonnes of CO₂ emissions every year.

NCRTC said that the 'Solar on Track' system demonstrates the organisation's continuous commitment to adopting innovative and sustainable practices in its operations. The installation not only utilises otherwise unused track space but also contributes to NCRTC's larger goal of achieving net-zero energy consumption across its facilities.

NCRTC aims to meet around 70% of its total energy needs from renewable sources. Under its solar policy, it is targeting to generate 15 MW peak in-house solar power on the rooftops of stations, depots, and other buildings, with 5.5 MW already operational. This initiative is another significant step in this direction. Efforts are also underway to increase the share of renewable energy used for traction.

Under its solar policy, NCRTC aims to enhance the share of renewable energy across its system by generating solar power. This initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Solar Mission and reinforces NCRTC's commitment to promoting clean, sustainable energy sources for the region and the nation.

NCRTC's continued focus on sustainable development aims to promote the adoption of public transport while ensuring energy-efficient operations. Apart from the installation of solar power plants, provisions have also been made for rainwater harvesting systems and sewage treatment plants. The Namo Bharat trains are also equipped with advanced regenerative braking systems that convert the train's kinetic energy into electrical energy during braking. (ANI)

