Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 28 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Lasudia police station in the district. The minor went to her school on Monday and complained to her teacher about pain in her private part. Following which, the teacher talked to the family and the matter came to lightm, police said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Launches Blistering Attack on AAP Convenor, Says 'Arvind Kejriwal Lives in Sheesh Mahal; Biggest Liquor Scam Took Place in Delhi Under Him' (Watch Video).

Thereafter, upon receiving information about the matter, the police talked to the minor, registered a case under relevant sections against the accused and arrested him.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Amit Singh told ANI, "Yesterday, a five-year-old school going girl complained to her teacher about pain in her genital part. After that the matter came to the notice of the police. The police talked to the minor girl and came to know that a man in her neighbourhood had committed wrongdoings with her."

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Key Differences Between 7th and 8th Pay Commission; Major Changes in Salary and Pension Structure.

"Based on the statement, taking a prompt action a case was registered under relevant sections into the matter and immediately arrested the accused," he said.

The officer added that the health condition of the minor is stable and she is undergoing treatment.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)