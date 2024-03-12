New Delhi, March 12: The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out searches in four states and a Union Territory as part of its probe into the terrorist-gangster nexus case, sources said. IS Module Case: NIA Searches 19 Locations in Terror Module Network.

Extensive searches were being carried out by the NIA at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the terrorist-gangster nexus case, a source said. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Murder Case: NIA Arrests Key Suspect in Killing of Karni Sena Chief During Raids at 31 Places in Haryana and Rajasthan.

An NIA spokesperson had earlier said that as part of its efforts to disrupt and dismantle such terror and mafia networks and their support infrastructure, the NIA has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from "proceeds of terrorism".

