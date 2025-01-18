Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) Three Chinese nationals working with smartphone maker Vivo have been arrested here for allegedly staying illegally in India, police said.

The arrests were made on Friday by Gautam Budh Nagar Police's SWAT team and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Pilgrimage Site Today in Prayagraj, Will Take Holy Dip in Triveni Sangam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Ashok Kumar Singh said three Chinese nationals working with Vivo in the Kherli Bhav area in Gautam Budh Nagar have been arrested for staying illegally in India after their visas expired.

He said the accused were identified as Yusingbo, Chan Chau and Pengshao.

Also Read | Thane: Bihar Man Dies After Jumping from Railway Overbridge; Told Family He Was Going to Goa for Work.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)