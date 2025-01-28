New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday slammed the BJP for the poor state of services in areas under its rule and vowed to continue providing free electricity and quality education if elected, while also highlighting his party's achievements in these sectors.

Kejriwal was addressing a public rally in Karawal Nagar, Delhi, where he campaigned for AAP candidate Manoj Kumar Tyagi.

"I don't know politics. I am not working for AAP, I am working for the country, for the children of this country...." Kejriwal said.

The AAP leader added,"I have made the situation of electricity better in Delhi today. Today, there is electricity here 24x7. Today, the BJP is ruling in 20 places and if you call up and ask these people about the electricity situation, their conditions are horrible. The people need an engineer like me who can fix their electricity problems.'

Taking a jibe at BJP, the AAP convenor stated that if people pressed the wrong button on February 5, they would lose an engineer like him. "Do not press the wrong button on the 5th. If you do, you will lose an engineer like me and suffer like the other 20 places that do not have electricity. Everyone here gets free electricity because of AAP..." he further added.

Kejriwal also claimed that his government had worked to improve the conditions of education in the national capital.

The AAP national convenor also said,"The quality of education has also improved here with the help of my government. There is no government in the entire country who has made sure to provide free education to the students...I will make sure to provide employment to these children once they grow up. We all know the condition of the children in states like Bihar."

The political atmosphere in the national capital has intensified, with Congress, BJP, and AAP vying against each other on various issues. The Aam Aadmi Party is aiming for a third term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party -- which has been out of power in Delhi for nearly three decades -- is leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power from the ruling party. (ANI)

