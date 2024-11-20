Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (OCHSE) announced the schedule for the class 12 final examinations on Wednesday.

The theory examinations for Science stream students will start on February 18, while the examinations for the Arts and Commerce streams will begin on February 19, it said.

The theory examination for students of vocational studies will start on February 20, it added.

The examinations will continue till March 27, the OCHSE said.

The internal assessments will be held from December 23 to 30, while the practical examinations will be conducted from January 2 to 12.

A total of 3,91,809 students would appear in the exams this time.

